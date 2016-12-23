Hot Picks: SantaCon, Santa dance party, animated short films, Irish dance

The Irish Cultural Collective is holding a St. Stephen's Day Ceili, where they'll teach you how to dance the traditional Irish way - that is, ceili - and encourage you to sing along with holiday favorites at a family-friendly event at Hard Rock Cafe. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Hard Rock Cafe , 415 E St. Free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.