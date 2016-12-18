Home Inspections a Valuable Component...

Home Inspections a Valuable Component in Competitive Market

Monday Dec 19

For more than 20 years, Mike Hanneman and HomeTeam Inspection Service of Anchorage have brought a winning formula to home inspections in the Anchorage, Alaska area, relying on a team concept to ensure the most accurate and complete home inspection. Thanks to this team approach, different inspectors are called upon depending on their specific area of expertise.

