Haines school board approves middle s...

Haines school board approves middle school sex ed courses

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

A new state law requires Alaska school boards to approve sex education instructors, curriculums, and materials used to teach, prior to instruction. Last month, the Haines school board scrutinized the high school course and determined there were information gaps in the class materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 22 Chris Deile 6
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 22 Chris Deile 21
Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo... Dec 22 Chris Deile 6
News Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08) Dec 20 resident x 39
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec 18 Booya boys 2
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Dec 16 Princess Hey 2,622
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC