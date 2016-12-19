Five things to watch at Tuesday's Anchorage Assembly meeting
A divisive ordinance that would add more taxi permits into Anchorage's taxi market before lifting the city's cap on permits is expected to draw more testimony Tuesday. The sponsor of the original ordinance, Assemblyman Bill Evans , and other supporters say the measure would inject competition into what's been a tightly-regulated industry and improve service.
