Empty LIO owners take $37M claim to court
The owners of the now-vacant Downtown Anchorage Legislative Information Office building turned to the courts Dec. 20 in an effort to get the $37 million they claim the state owes them for leaving the building prematurely. The owners of the former Anchorage Legislative Information Office building took their $37 million contract claim against the state Legislative Council to court Dec. 20 after more than a year of wrangling over the Downtown office space.
