East Anchorage outage shuts off traffic lights
East Anchorage drivers were being asked to exercise caution early Friday as a power outage affecting more than 1,000 people shut off traffic signals on major roads in the area. Anchorage police said on Twitter at about 5:45 a.m. that the outage included parts of Boniface Parkway, Baxter Road and East Northern Lights Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|21
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|2,622
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC