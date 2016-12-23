East Anchorage outage shuts off traffic lights

East Anchorage drivers were being asked to exercise caution early Friday as a power outage affecting more than 1,000 people shut off traffic signals on major roads in the area. Anchorage police said on Twitter at about 5:45 a.m. that the outage included parts of Boniface Parkway, Baxter Road and East Northern Lights Boulevard.

