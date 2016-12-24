Dividend cut salts the wound of recession
Alaska Governor Bill Walker addresses delegates on the first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Gov. Bill Walker may have stumbled upon the worst possible way to begin closing the state's multibillion-dollar budget gap when he slashed the Permanent Fund dividend by more than half as part of a $1.29 billion smoke-and-mirrors budget veto he called a "day of reckoning."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|21
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|2,622
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC