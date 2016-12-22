Circus acrobats, games, ice menorah planned for Alaska's biggest Hanukkah celebration

Jerry Green lights a candle on an ice menorah during a kindling ceremony at the Chanukah Arts Festival and Family Expo in the Egan Center on Dec. 21, 2008. In one form or another, a community celebration of Hanukkah, the weeklong Jewish "festival of lights," has been hosted by the Alaska Jewish Campus since the Anchorage organization was established 25 years ago.

