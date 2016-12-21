APD Foot Patrol Officers Catch Gaslight Bar Murder Suspect & Charge 2

Anchorage, AK- Anchorage Police have charged two males associated with a murder, that occurred at 3:10 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, behind the Gaslight Bar. 36-year-old David Dennis and 46-year-old Roy Schauer have been charged with first and second degree murder, for shooting and killing 41-year-old James Moren, in the alley behind the downtown establishment.

