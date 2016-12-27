Anchorage's West High wants students to attend school, and their strategy is working
Faitete Pefua, front row, leads the West High "Poly Club" students in a dance in December. Students in the club meet twice a week after school for an opportunity to catch up on studies and friends and practice dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|11 hr
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|12 hr
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|21
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC