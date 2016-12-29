Anchorage schools taking proactive approach to security, safety
Incidences of gun violence at schools in the U.S. are increasingly dominating the national spotlight, raising questions about school security and what can be done to ensure the safety of students. Tom Roth, chief operating officer of the Anchorage School District, supervises everything from buses, to student lunches, to safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|22
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC