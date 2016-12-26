Anchorage Police investigate a homicide at the 4100 block of Peterkin ...
The 6-year-old boy whose mother and stepfather were shot to death on Christmas Eve told Anchorage police officers who found him wandering in a parking lot that three "ninjas" had stormed his apartment and sent him to his room before killing his family. New court documents lay out an agonizing account of the deaths of Christopher Brooks, 38, and Danielle Brooks, 32, which police say came at the hands of three men dressed in black who planned to rob the Mountain View couple of "drugs and money."
