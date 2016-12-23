Anchorage police charge 19-year-old with manslaughter in shooting death

Anchorage police have arrested and charged Richard Helme, 19, with manslaughter following an investigation into a shooting death in which a man was dropped off at a local hospital on Dec. 13 with a gunshot wound that proved fatal. It was shortly before 3:30 in the afternoon that day when police got a call about the victim, identified as 24-year-old Travonne Tyki Ward, being dropped off at the hospital by a female driving a Volkswagen, police said in a statement .

