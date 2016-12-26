Anchorage ballot initiative effort targets city spending limit
A local law restricting government spending and a tax cap in the city charter aren't doing enough to curtail the size of Anchorage's budget, some conservatives say, and they're hoping to ask voters to approve a new charter amendment to limit spending. Bob Griffin, a member of the city Budget Advisory Commission, and Terre Gales, a former Anchorage Assembly candidate, have sponsored said earlier this year that he had never even heard of it.
