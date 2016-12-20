Anchorage bakers and market vendors have you covered for last-minute gifts

This year, the regular menu is enhanced with a huge selection of sweets: bread pudding with bourbon glaze; chocolate babka; blueberry rhubarb, pecan and lemon meringue tarts; orange rosemary polenta cake; chocolate cake; crA me de menthe cupcakes; cranberry walnut coffee cake; pumpkin Bavarian layer cake; strawberry galettes; and a rustic apple pie. Pick up those items - or muffins, cookies, scones and other treats - at either the original Fire Island location at 1343 G St. or the Airport Heights location at 2530 E. 16th Ave. The shops are closed on Christmas Day.

