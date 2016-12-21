Anchorage Assembly Examines Additional Taxi Permits & ML&P Rate Increase
Anchorage, AK- During tonight's Anchorage Assembly meeting, a major issue on the agenda was an ordinance vying for additional taxi permits across the city, which is spearheaded by Assembly Member Bill Evans. An additional topic of discussion this evening, centered around a suggested ML&P rate increase, in order to finance its newest East Anchorage power plant.
