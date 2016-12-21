Alaska's D.C. Delegation Pens Presidential Letter Concerning Offshore Actions
Anchorage, AK- Today, Congressman Don Young, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan penned a letter to President Barack Obama, cautioning him to halt any further offshore withdrawals here in the 49th State, during his remaining days in office. The Republican politicians requested to meet with the President, to ensure that the Alaskan perspective is understood.
