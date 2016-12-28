Alaska to end 2016 amid a surge of wintry weather
Rain and snow will sweep across much of Alaska in 2016's final days, ranging from freezing rain in Southwest Alaska to as much as a foot of snow in the Interior and lesser amounts in Southcentral. The National Weather Service issued a flurry of freezing rain advisories and special weather statements early Wednesday, as well as winter storm watches and warnings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|11 hr
|Chris Deile
|22
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Tue
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Tue
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC