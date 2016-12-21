Alaska State Capitol Building Renovations Completed
Anchorage, AK- The Alaska State Capitol building's renovations have been completed, and is predicted to be fully operational, when the 30th Alaska State Legislature assumes office on January 17th, 2017. The Juneau upgrades took over three years to finish.
