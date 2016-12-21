Acrisure acquires commercial, benefits business from Alaska broker
Acrisure L.L.C. has acquired Alaska USA Insurance Brokers L.L.C.'s commercial insurance and employee benefits books of business. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers, based in Anchorage, Alaska, will operate under the name Insurance Brokers of Alaska, Acrisure said Friday in a statement.
