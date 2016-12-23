A common redpoll on a 40 below zero day in Fairbanks.
Bob Hallinen /Anchorage Daily NewsA flock of ravens soar in the up drafts around the BP Building in midtown Anchorage. Some 694 ravens were counted in Anchorage's 58th Christmas Bird Count.
