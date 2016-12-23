'A Christmas Carol,' 'Santa & Death' get reprised
Kevin T. Bennett as Scrooge in the Perseverance Theatre production of "A Christmas Carol," now playing in Anchorage Kevin T. Bennett returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in Perseverance Theatre's staging of "A Christmas Carol" in Sydney Laurence Theatre. The polished all-ages production with its evocative set, brilliant costumes and singing will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 23-28, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday and a final show at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Tickets are available at centertix.net The annual Alaska Photographic Center Member's Exhibition will remain on display through Dec. 30 at the Leah J. Peterson Gallery in the Carr Gottstein Academic Center on the campus of Alaska Pacific University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|21
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|2,622
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC