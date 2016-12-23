'A Christmas Carol,' 'Santa & Death' get reprised

Kevin T. Bennett as Scrooge in the Perseverance Theatre production of "A Christmas Carol," now playing in Anchorage Kevin T. Bennett returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in Perseverance Theatre's staging of "A Christmas Carol" in Sydney Laurence Theatre. The polished all-ages production with its evocative set, brilliant costumes and singing will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 23-28, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday and a final show at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Tickets are available at centertix.net The annual Alaska Photographic Center Member's Exhibition will remain on display through Dec. 30 at the Leah J. Peterson Gallery in the Carr Gottstein Academic Center on the campus of Alaska Pacific University.

