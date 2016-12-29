34 homicides and no clear solution in Anchorage
Police Chief Chris Tolley speaking to reporters during a press conference in September APD Headquarters. It's been a deadly year in Alaska's largest city, with 34 homicide victims so far - more than in any previous year on record.
