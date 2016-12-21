3 Bethel Businesses Contend For Remaining Liquor License
Anchorage, AK- Three Bethel businesses are contending for the city's remaining liquor license, as reported by KYUK-AM. Kusko Liquor has already applied for the license; Bethel Liquor Store LLC. and the Alaska Commercial Company are in a mandatory public notice stage, that lasts for three weeks.
