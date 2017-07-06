Women's Connection to honor service and American independence
The Anaheim, Orange and Villa Park Women's Connection is planning a "God Bless America" theme for its Tuesday, July 11 luncheon meeting at the Alta Vista Country Club celebrating the Fourth of July and military service members and veterans. The Boy Scouts will present the colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|41 min
|Davis
|8,902
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|51 min
|Proving phart
|33,307
|Uptown Whittier Carshow 2017~Pinup Contest
|1 hr
|Stilettos
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Ace kings
|209
|Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ...
|Thu
|Concerned LM voter
|19
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jul 5
|Tolerant human
|120
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|Jul 5
|heartbroken103011
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC