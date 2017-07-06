Women's Connection to honor service a...

Women's Connection to honor service and American independence

12 hrs ago

The Anaheim, Orange and Villa Park Women's Connection is planning a "God Bless America" theme for its Tuesday, July 11 luncheon meeting at the Alta Vista Country Club celebrating the Fourth of July and military service members and veterans. The Boy Scouts will present the colors.

