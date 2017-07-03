Three-acre brush fire breaks out at 241 and 91 freeway interchange
ANAHEIM A 3-acre brush fire near the 241 and 91 freeway interchange prompted the closure of Gypsum Canyon Road at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, as crews with the Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish the blaze. Santa Ana Canyon- OCFA & Anaheim on scene of 2 acre brush fire at 241 & 91 fwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|LMSA
|8,882
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Tolerant human
|120
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|12 hr
|heartbroken103011
|8
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|NicePhartt
|33,263
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Interested
|521
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Ssk
|386
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Mon
|Chuck
|75
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC