Three-acre brush fire breaks out at 241 and 91 freeway interchange

ANAHEIM A 3-acre brush fire near the 241 and 91 freeway interchange prompted the closure of Gypsum Canyon Road at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, as crews with the Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish the blaze. Santa Ana Canyon- OCFA & Anaheim on scene of 2 acre brush fire at 241 & 91 fwy.

