'The Grand Tour' at the Pageant of the Masters opens Friday

Dan Stonebraker, left, of Anaheim, a sculptor and official poser for the Pageant of the Masters, makes some final adjustments to cast member Ray Lewis of Aliso Viejo, playing a metallic Duke Ellington statue, during a pageant dress rehearsal on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Pageant of the Masters make-up artist Diane Babcock of Laguna Beach paints silver paint on the face of cast member Ray Lewis of Aliso Viejo for his role as a metallic statue of Duke Ellington during a dress rehearsal for the annual Laguna Beach pageant on Thursday evening, June 8, 2017.

