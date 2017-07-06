SUNY Potsdam raises more than $3 million from alumni, supporters
Even though SUNY Potsdam wrapped up a six-year, $33.5 million comprehensive campaign in 2016, donor passion hasn't abated. Over the 2016-17 fiscal year, the college garnered more than $3.2 million in gifts and new pledges.
