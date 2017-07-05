Seven Anaheim parks to share $490,000 for restroom renovations
The city has contracted with a company for $490,000 to renovate bathrooms at seven parks, including John Marshall Park. The condition of park facilities has increasingly become a topic of complaint in the community.
