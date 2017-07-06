Santa Ana police searching for kidnapping suspect who's been on the run for a month
Police are asking for the public's help locating a man in connection with a car theft and kidnapping nearly a month ago. Santa Ana police are looking for Pedro Vazquez Espinoza, described as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 210-pound, 27-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes, on suspicion of armed kidnapping and robbery.
