Santa Ana man charged with attempted murder in 4 stabbings on July 4th

A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday, July 6, with four counts of attempted murder for allegedly going on a Fourth of July stabbing rampage , injuring four family members, before being subdued by a Good Samaritan. Gino Liam Fuentes faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of premeditated attempted murder, meaning he would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

