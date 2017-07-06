Santa Ana man charged with attempted ...

Santa Ana man charged with attempted murder in 4 stabbings on July 4th

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday, July 6, with four counts of attempted murder for allegedly going on a Fourth of July stabbing rampage , injuring four family members, before being subdued by a Good Samaritan. Gino Liam Fuentes faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of premeditated attempted murder, meaning he would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 min Trojan 33,295
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 11 hr Papa lmsa 8,894
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 23 hr Ace kings 209
Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ... Thu Concerned LM voter 19
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Tolerant human 120
Murderer out and about (Dec '16) Wed heartbroken103011 8
Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07) Jul 4 Interested 521
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC