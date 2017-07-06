Santa Ana man charged with attempted murder in 4 stabbings on July 4th
A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday, July 6, with four counts of attempted murder for allegedly going on a Fourth of July stabbing rampage , injuring four family members, before being subdued by a Good Samaritan. Gino Liam Fuentes faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of premeditated attempted murder, meaning he would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 min
|Trojan
|33,295
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|Papa lmsa
|8,894
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|23 hr
|Ace kings
|209
|Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ...
|Thu
|Concerned LM voter
|19
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Tolerant human
|120
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|Wed
|heartbroken103011
|8
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Jul 4
|Interested
|521
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC