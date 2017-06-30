Remains of Missing Calif. Boy Found: ...

Remains of Missing Calif. Boy Found: Sheriff

54 min ago

Aramazd Andressian Jr., a South Pasadena boy who went missing in April 2017, in undated photos provided by his family. Sheriff's officials say the remains of missing 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. have been found, over two months after he was last seen with his father at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Anaheim, CA

