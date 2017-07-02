Real estate briefly: FedEx complex sells for $33M in Costa Mesa
A large logistics complex occupied by FedEx in Costa Mesa has been sold for $33.4 million. The 112,000-square-feet property was bought by Santa Monica-based investment firm BLT Enterprises Inc. and sold by San Diego-based Sovereign Capital Management Group Inc. Colliers' Institutional Investment Services Group - Western Region negotiated the sale and lease extension for FedEx.
