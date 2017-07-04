Police: Neighbor Stopped Man Who was Stabbing 4 Relatives
A 20-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed four relatives in a family dispute that was broken up by a neighbor with a baseball bat, Southern California police said Tuesday. The Anaheim Police Department booked Gino Liam Fuentes into jail on four counts of attempted murder and one count of elder abuse.
