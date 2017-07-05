Pets who fled with fright from holida...

Pets who fled with fright from holiday fireworks reunited with owners at O.C. animal shelters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

A dog turned in to Orange County Animal Care in Orange over the Fourth of July weekend waits to be claimed on Wednesday July 5, 2017. The shelter has an influx of pets that have freaked out with the fireworks and have escaped over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 2 hr Papa lmsa 8,894
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Once phart 33,290
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 14 hr Ace kings 209
Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ... 17 hr Concerned LM voter 19
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Tolerant human 120
Murderer out and about (Dec '16) Wed heartbroken103011 8
Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07) Jul 4 Interested 521
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC