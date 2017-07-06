Mexican artist Jorge Marin's "Wings o...

Mexican artist Jorge Marin's "Wings of the City"

Mexican artist Jorge Marin wants people to visualize what it would be like to have wings when his "The Wings of the City" public art exhibit opens in Anaheim next week. Nine large bronze sculptures were installed Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, in the outdoor area of the Anaheim Convention Center.

