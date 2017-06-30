McClure resigns from 500 Startups; Disney toning down Pirates

This undated photo shows the scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife in Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Anaheim, Calif. A banner that now says "Auction, take a wench for a bride" will be changed to "Auction, Surrender yer loot," and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.