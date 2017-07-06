Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott to headline Day N...
Kendrick Lamar will headline one of the nights of the Day N Night festival in Anaheim in September. Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Travis Scott are among the big-name acts who will play Angel Stadium when Day N Night 2017 takes over the stadium for three days on Sept.
