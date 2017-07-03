Harvest Christian Fellowship merges with Southern Baptists
Pastor Greg Laurie speaks to thousands of faithful during the first night of the 26th Annual Harvest Crusade at Angel Stadium in 2015. The Riverside-based Harvest Christian Fellowship will be joining the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest Protestant body that has about 15 million members.
