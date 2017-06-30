Disney changing wench auction scene o...

Disney changing wench auction scene on - Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

This undated artist rendering provided by Disneyland Resort shows changes to the "Auction, take a wench for a bride' feature within the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland. An infamous scene on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" attraction at three Disney theme parks around the world will be re-imagined to tone down its sexist portrayal of rampaging buccaneers, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

