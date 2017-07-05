DA clears Anaheim officer in fatal police shooting

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has cleared an Anaheim officer who shot and killed an unarmed man, finding that there is "insufficient evidence" that the officer acted improperly during a 2016 confrontation . Investigators determined there is "substantial evidence" a jury would conclude Officer Lorenzo Uribe's actions "were reasonable and justified" when he shot 29-year-old Adalid Flores on Nov. 19, according to a letter released by the DA's office Wednesday, July 5 announcing the results of its inquiry.

