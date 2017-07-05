DA clears Anaheim officer in fatal police shooting
The Orange County District Attorney's Office has cleared an Anaheim officer who shot and killed an unarmed man, finding that there is "insufficient evidence" that the officer acted improperly during a 2016 confrontation . Investigators determined there is "substantial evidence" a jury would conclude Officer Lorenzo Uribe's actions "were reasonable and justified" when he shot 29-year-old Adalid Flores on Nov. 19, according to a letter released by the DA's office Wednesday, July 5 announcing the results of its inquiry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 min
|lmsa dad
|8,888
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|ThePharters
|33,274
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Tolerant human
|120
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|18 hr
|heartbroken103011
|8
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Interested
|521
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Jul 3
|Ssk
|386
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC