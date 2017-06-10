Comic-Con Staying in San Diego Throug...

Comic-Con Staying in San Diego Through 2021: Mayor

San Diego Comic-Con International - the pop culture convention that shines the spotlight on America's Finest City each July - will stay put - at least for the next few years, city leaders confirmed Friday. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Comic-Con would continue to operate out of downtown's San Diego Convention Center through 2021.

