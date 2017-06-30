Car Plows Through Freeway Wall, Lands...

Car Plows Through Freeway Wall, Lands in Park

One person was arrested for DUI after a car crashed through a freeway brick wall and into a park in Anaheim. One person was injured Sunday after a car lost control and plowed through a freeway wall and into a park in Anaheim.

