Car Plows Through Freeway Wall, Lands in Park
One person was arrested for DUI after a car crashed through a freeway brick wall and into a park in Anaheim. One person was injured Sunday after a car lost control and plowed through a freeway wall and into a park in Anaheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|9 min
|LMFC
|8,876
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|CriticalPharts
|33,232
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Geez Louise
|33
|Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ...
|18 hr
|Brian Hews
|18
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Sat
|Richard
|1
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Sat
|SeasideCuz
|74
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|CE VE LS
|385
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC