Braille Institute to build new $10 million campus in Anaheim

The Braille Institute is replacing its local headquarters with a $10 million, easier-to-navigate campus that will integrate newer technologies into the education of its students. City officials recently approved the institute's plans to tear down the collection of homes it has turned into offices on North Dale Avenue in southwest Anaheim for the construction of a single, 14,735-square-foot building to be called the Anaheim Regional Center.

