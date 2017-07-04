4 people stabbed, critically wounded ...

4 people stabbed, critically wounded in apparent 'family dispute,' Anaheim police say

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Four people were critically wounded in a stabbing in Anaheim on Tuesday that a neighbor helped to stop by hitting the knife-wielding suspect with a baseball bat, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and the four victims - described as two men and two women - were taken to a hospital, according to tweets from the Anaheim Police Department.

