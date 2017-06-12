Windy Ridge water tank too expensive ...

Windy Ridge water tank too expensive to build in Anaheim Hills

It is proving too costly to build a road to a planned water tower in the eastern-most hills of Anaheim, so the city will instead improve the reliability of pumps for bringing water to 80 homes in that area. City officials planned to spend about $10 million on the 1.6-million-gallon Windy Ridge water storage tank, which, besides serving those homes, would have acted as backed up in that area in case of an emergency.

