William Floyd High School Student Takes First in FBLA States, Will Compete in Nationals

June 2, 2017 - William Floyd High School Business Academy student Lexi Willets placed first in the Client Services category at the New York State Future Business Leaders of America competition held this past April. This victory qualified Lexi, a senior, for the FBLA National Competition in Anaheim, CA, in late June, in which she will face off against the best FBLA students in the nation.

