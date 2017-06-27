Tonya Evinger Replaces Megan Anderson Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214
Megan Anderson is out of the women's featherweight title fight against Cris "Cyborg" Justino at UFC 214 due to personal issued. UFC officials made the announcement on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s...
|1 hr
|La Mirada local
|3
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|LM Parent
|8,867
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|StealingPhartze
|33,214
|Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum...
|21 hr
|LM Resident
|2
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|831caligurl
|46
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|Tue
|My point
|7
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Tue
|GReen light free
|29
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC