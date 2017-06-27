Tonya Evinger Replaces Megan Anderson...

Tonya Evinger Replaces Megan Anderson Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MMA Weekly

Megan Anderson is out of the women's featherweight title fight against Cris "Cyborg" Justino at UFC 214 due to personal issued. UFC officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s... 1 hr La Mirada local 3
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 hr LM Parent 8,867
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr StealingPhartze 33,214
Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum... 21 hr LM Resident 2
News Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10) Tue 831caligurl 46
Murderer out and about (Dec '16) Tue My point 7
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Tue GReen light free 29
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC