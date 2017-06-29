Thinking outside the prepreg box in aerospace
Dr. Thomas Tsotsis, technical fellow, materials and process technology at Boeing Research & Technology , was a keynote speaker at the Society of Plastics Engineers' ANTEC conference in Anaheim, CA, on May 10. Tsotsis' presentation title was simple: "A path for composites." It might also have been titled, "My composites wish list."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|KnewPhartzz
|33,223
|Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s...
|12 hr
|Yeppers
|4
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|14 hr
|Lm Res
|8,872
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|17 hr
|Red Cloud
|2
|Barrels removed from Clinton land contained hum...
|Wed
|LM Resident
|2
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|831caligurl
|46
|Murderer out and about (Dec '16)
|Jun 27
|My point
|7
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC