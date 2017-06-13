The Weeknd will bring the second leg ...

The Weeknd will bring the second leg of his 'Starboy' tour to Honda Center

R&B star the Weeknd will bring the second leg of his tour to Honda Center in Anaheim in October. R&B singer-songwriter the Weeknd, who sold out his shows at the Forum in Inglewood back in April , has announced the second leg of his latest outing dubbed Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour.

